Chopper video captures man recklessly driving stolen car on Hwy 101 in Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A driver was taken into custody on Wednesday night after recklessly driving down Highway 101 in the Santa Rosa area in a stolen car, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department helicopter, ‘Henry 1’ was on an air patrol in Petaluma when they were alerted of a reckless driver.

The helicopter spotted the vehicle driving at a high rate of speed. Officials say it appeared that the driver did not have any regard for other drivers.

In the video, you can see the driver crash into another car on southbound 101 near the East Washington overcrossing.

The driver is seen getting out of the car and running on foot from the area.

The helicopter tracked the driver as he ran towards a Target store on Kenilworth Drive in Petaluma.

Authorities took the driver into custody, who was hiding in a storm drain behind the Target.

The Santa Rosa Police Department later reported that the car was reported stolen out of Santa Rosa.

No other details have been released at this time.