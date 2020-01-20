CHP: 4 arrested following illegal Santa Rosa sideshows

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Four arrests were made in Santa Rosa on Sunday night following sideshow activity, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say around 9:17 p.m. officers arrived in the area of Guerneville Road and Willowside Road where sideshow activity was reported.

Officials say the road was blocked for about 10 minutes.

Before officers arrived, those participating in the sideshow fled the scene.

Later that night, around 9:53 p.m., the CHP arrived at Bennet Valley Road near Yulupa Road after more reports were made of about 100 cars gathered there for a sideshow.

CHP – Santa Rosa

In addition to officers on the ground, CHP Air-37 responded and located a Pontiac G8 leaving the area.

Authorities say the driver and passenger in the Pontiac got out of the car and into an Acura on a sidestreet near Grange Road.

The Acura drove toward Petaluma Hill Road at Crane Canyon Road where another sideshow was taking place.

Air-37 was able to track the Acura and lead officers on the ground to their location.

Following an enforcement stop, officers arrested the drivers of the Pontiac and Acura for aiding and abetting.

A person driving a black Ford Mustang and a 17-year-old driver were also arrested.

Officials say all four vehicles were towed.

The CHP says all, expect the 17-year-old, were booked into the Sonoma County Jail.