CHP: 4 people die after vehicle careens off Carquinez Bridge

(BCN) – Four people died after a vehicle went off the Carquinez Bridge early Tuesday night, California Highway Patrol officials said.

Multiple people called the CHP at about 8:40 p.m. to report the careening vehicle off eastbound Interstate Highway 80 just east of Pomona Street, CHP Officer Damian Cistaro said.

Authorities believe only one vehicle was involved.

The vehicle with four people inside went off the bridge and hit a stationary train below, CHP Officer Miguel Camarena said.

