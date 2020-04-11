CHP: 63-year-old woman killed after heavy object crashes through car window

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a heavy object crashed through a car window Friday night killing a 63-year-old woman.

Around 9:32 p.m., the Contra Costa CHP received reports of a solo vehicle accident on Highway 242 at northbound Highway 4.

Authorities arrived to find the 63-year-old passenger was unconscious and unresponsive.

The woman received medical attention but was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Officials say the 20-year-old male driver from Antioch and two young children were unharmed.

After determining that this was not a collision, investigators learned that the driver of the grey 2004 Volkswagen Jetta was approaching Highway 4 when a heavy object crashed through the window.

The driver pulled off the freeway and called authorities after realizing his passenger was injured.

It is unknown where the object came from at this time.

As authorities continue to investigate, they ask you to call (925) 646-4980 if you have any information.

