SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Seven vehicles were involved in a car crash Saturday night in San Jose, according to California Highway Patrol. The incident happened in the area of South 1st Street and I-280.

According to coordinates provided by CHP, the crash happened about two blocks south of Notre Dame High School. The collision was reported at 8:32 p.m.

Among the seven vehicles involved, there was a white Chevy Blazer, gray Tesla, silver Toyota Prius, white Toyota RAV4 and black BMW 3 Series.

An ambulance was called to the scene. As of 10 p.m., no injuries were reported in CHP’s incident log.

The complete traffic log compiled by CHP can be seen on its website. The incident number is 02131.

This story will be updated. Check back as KRON4 learns more.