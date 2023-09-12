(BCN) — Detectives with the California Highway Patrol have arrested the main suspect allegedly involved in an Oakland freeway shooting this summer, the agency said Friday.

On June 20, CHP received reports of a freeway shooting near the Interstate Highway 580 interchange with state Highway 24. Though the victim’s vehicle was struck by a single bullet, they were not harmed by the gunfire, police said.

After an investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 57-year-old Oakley resident Nestor Palacios. On Thursday around 5:35 p.m., law enforcement took Palacios into custody without incident.

During his arrest, detectives allege they discovered Palacios carrying a concealed, loaded pistol. Palacios has been booked into Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of attempted murder, shooting at a vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon and concealed carry of a firearm.

