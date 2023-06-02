(KRON) – A Vallejo man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a highway shooting on Interstate 80 on May 6, according to California Highway Patrol.

Just before 4 p.m. on May 6, a freeway shooting on westbound I-80 just west of Tennessee Street was reported to CHP. The victim said the suspect vehicle, a gray Volkswagen Jetta, continued driving westbound on the highway following the shooting, police said.

No injuries were reported.

KRON On is streaming news live now

During the course of the investigation, Aikeem Jefferson was identified as the primary suspect in the shooting and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The 37-year-old resident of Vallejo was arrested in Richmond without incident and booked into the Contra Costa County Jail for attempted murder.