CHP busts another dummy cheating carpool lane on Bay Area highway

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Meet Angel, everyone!

Don’t let the bright red lipstick or the red Los Angeles sweatshirt fool you.

CHP Contra Costa is warning anyone thinking of cheating the carpool lane to please reconsider, after they pulled over a driver on Highway 4 with a lady – er, dummy – in the passenger in the seat.

“Angel didn’t have much of a personality as a passenger when we met her this morning,” CHP Contra Costa shared on Twitter. “She just oddly stared at us while we issued her chauffeur a ticket for carpool violation.”