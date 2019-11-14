CHP busts Contra Costa County driver in carpool lane with doll in backseat

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Today’s message from the California Highway Patrol — don’t put a doll in your backseat and drive in the carpool lane.

That’s exactly what a driver in Contra Costa County tried this morning on I-680, until officers spotted the carpool violator.

The CHP took the incident as an opportunity to criticize the violators, saying drivers just “don’t get it.”

HEY, IT’S ANOTHER DUMMYApparently, these carpool violators don’t get it & don’t realize that we are Dummy spotter… Posted by CHP – Contra Costa on Thursday, November 14, 2019

This isn’t the first time this has happened in Contra Costa County.

In July, a driver drove in the carpool lane with a life-size dummy in their passenger seat.

The set up didn’t go over too well with the CHP then either.