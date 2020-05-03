CHP: Car crash causing major delays on US-101 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A car crash is causing a major traffic jam on US-101 in San Francisco, according to CHP.

As of 4:44 p.m., traffic is backed up on northbound US-101 to the 9th Street ramp. The connector ramp is currently blocked.

Injuries have been reported, but officials have not disclosed further details.

Drivers are asked to expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.

There is no estimated time when the road will reopen.

