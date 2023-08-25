(KRON) –California Highway Patrol confirmed it was involved in a chase Friday from San Francisco to the East Bay. The suspect remains at large.

CHP said the pursuit began by a police agency in Costa Costa County and the suspect went to San Francisco. The chase then crossed back over the Bay Bridge into the East Bay and went through Emeryville before ending in the City of Richmond. The suspect car, a white Infinity, was driving erratically and crashing into other vehicles on the road.

Police found the suspect car abandoned, and CHP believes the suspect is hiding in a house in Richmond near Booker T. Anderson Park, according to a KRON4 source.

This situation is still developing. Stick with KRON4 for updates.