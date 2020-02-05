CHP: Driver dies after crashing into semi-truck on US-101 in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A woman died after crashing into the back of a parked semi-truck early Tuesday morning in Santa Rosa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. at northbound US-101 on the Bicentennial Way off-ramp.

Authorities arrived to find a Mazda under the truck’s trailer.

Officials pronounced the female driver dead on the scene.

The drivers’ identity has not been released at this time.

Investigators determined that 35-year-old Mauricio Madrigal was driving northbound on US-101 when he pulled his semi-truck on the right shoulder in order to pull up directions.

The woman driving the Mazda took the Bicentennial Way exit where there are two lanes for east and west.

Officials say the Mazda was driving in the left exit lane before pulling in front of another vehicle in the right lane.

According to authorities, the Mazda continued driving toward the right when it crashed into the truck stopped on the shoulder.

The Bicentennial Way off-ramp was closed until about 4:30 a.m.

Madrigal was not injured in the collision.

Authorities continue to investigate and are asking you to contact the Santa Rosa CHP Office if you have any information.