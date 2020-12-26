CHP expands enforcement due to reckless driving Christmas weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – CHP is out in full enforcement Christmas weekend.

Even with a regional stay-at-home order, people in the Bay Area are still hitting roads.

And California Highway Patrol is asking people to slow down.

Their message is that although there are fewer people on the road the rules of the road still apply. And if caught you will face a hefty fine.

Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the state

CHP officers were working,

keeping California safe.



The Christmas Day Maximum Enforcement Period is officially underway and continues through December 27, 2020. https://t.co/86MAB1Zcpe pic.twitter.com/Iq1rd8j7aG — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) December 25, 2020

They are also asking people to not drive under the influence and not drive distracted.

A reminder to drive sober this holiday season. CHP officers removed 160 impaired drivers from California roads the first six hours of the Christmas MEP. Sadly, at least three people have been killed in traffic collisions. #BuckleUp #ArriveAlive — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) December 25, 2020

They will be in this maximum enforcement period until tomorrow evening.

Stay safe, Bay Area!

