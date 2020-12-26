CHP expands enforcement due to reckless driving Christmas weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – CHP is out in full enforcement Christmas weekend.

Even with a regional stay-at-home order, people in the Bay Area are still hitting roads.

And California Highway Patrol is asking people to slow down.

Their message is that although there are fewer people on the road the rules of the road still apply. And if caught you will face a hefty fine.

They are also asking people to not drive under the influence and not drive distracted.

They will be in this maximum enforcement period until tomorrow evening.

Stay safe, Bay Area!

