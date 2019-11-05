CHP finds lost pig wandering near highway in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – This little piggy needs to find its way home!

CHP Contra Costa County tweeted about the lost pig early Tuesday, saying the “little dude” was found Monday night on Highway 4 at Bailey Road.

The pig did not have an ID identifying its name or owner.

The pig has been transferred to Contra Costa County Animal Services in Martinez until its owner can be contacted.

Authorities said the other pig has been returned to its owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Contra Costa County Animal Services at 925-608-8400.

