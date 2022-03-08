HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – The California Highway Patrol in Hayward released their stats for the month of February on Tuesday.

In Feb., CHP officers made 95 arrests, gave out 1,541 citations, and recovered four illegal guns.

In addition, 2,869 calls for service in the Hayward area were made to dispatchers.

Photo: CHP Hayward

The CHP posted to Twitter saying that dispatchers at the Golden Gate Communication Center will “ typically try to talk you through the situation, ask questions about what’s happening and also try to pinpoint your location all while simultaneously updating officers, conducting vehicle registration/driver history checks and listening for emergency traffic.”

Remember to slow down, buckle up, and drive safely on the roads.