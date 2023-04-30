(KRON) – A CHP helicopter crew responded to suspicious activity underneath the Carquinez Bridge Saturday evening, according to CHP Golden Gate Division Air Operations.

The crew of H-32 located two people under the bridge with rappelling equipment. Video above shows a CHP flight officer deployed to the scene after the helicopter was positioned next to the bridge near the shoreline.

The two people under the bridge were directed to ground CHP officers for further investigation.