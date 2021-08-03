CHP investigates 2nd shooting on Highway 4

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting shut down Highway 4 in Antioch on Monday night.

It happened near Lone Tree Way in the eastbound lanes around 7:40 p.m.

California Highway Patrol responded and had to direct vehicles off of the highway and shut down the highway to investigate the scene. Officials did not release whether someone was injured or killed.

This comes while authorities are still investigating a similar shooting that happened last week. A 24-year-old woman was shot and killed on Highway 4 in Concord, and a juvenile was injured. Police have not released suspect information in that case.

The shooting is still under investigation, however CHP reopened the Highway 4 lanes.