CHP investigates 3rd freeway shooting in East Bay

VALLEJO (KRON) - The California Highway Patrol says they've had 185 freeway shootings since Nov. 2015 -- Nine of those shootings have been fatal, including Saturday’s shooting.

The CHP is now investigating three separate freeway shootings on Bay Area freeways over the last three days.

CHP investigators say, Destinee Hillery, a resident of Antioch, was pronounced dead on Highway 4 eastbound at Port Chicago Highway on Saturday.

Her family says she was a beautiful girl with lots of friends and family who loved her. CHP believes it was a targeted, gang-related shooting.

On Sunday night, another shooting happened on Interstate 580 East near Airway Boulevard in Livermore.

CHP says this shooting may have been due to road rage. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

On Monday morning, another shooting happened on Interstate 80 West, just East of Macdonald Avenue in Richmond.

A suspect fired a round that hit someone's car. That victim discovered a bullet hole in their vehicle and called the police.

KRON4 asked CHP what the public should do to remain safe on our freeways.

“We just asked that people remain vigilant in certain cases where these incidences caused by road rage we just ask people to slow down drive safe, remain vigilant,” Officer John Fransen with CHP Golden Gate said.

CHP says all three shootings were targeted and none of them are related.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

