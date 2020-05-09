CHP investigates after pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 4

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 9:20 p.m. CHP officers arrived east of Laurel Road to find a 29-year-old man from Pinole had been struck by a vehicle.

Authorities pronounced him dead on the scene.

A 23-year-old woman from Bethel Island, who was driving a Nissan sedan westbound on Highway 4, suffered non-life threatening but major injuries from the collision.

She was taken to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek to be treated.

Their identities were not released.

Officials say it remains unknown at this time why the man was on the road.

The CHP says the woman was unable to avoid striking the man and collided into him.

The woman had two passengers in the car who were not injured.

As authorities continue to investigate, you are asked to contact Contra Costa CHP at (925) 646-4980 if you have any information.

