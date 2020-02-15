CHP investigates deadly crash on Highway 101 in Burlingame

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are investigating a deadly accident on Highway 101 in Burlingame early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 5:36 a.m. officials say a dark-colored SUV went off the freeway towards the Ford Dealership.

It happened on southbound 101 near the Broadway offramp.

CHP shut down Rollins Road from Cadillac Way to Toyon Drive following the solo-vehicle crash.

No other details have been released at this time as officers continue to investigate.

