SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — This is the second deadly hit and run crash the San Jose area has seen in the last three days.

The first fatal accident happened on Friday. The latest one happened late Sunday night, law enforcement said a truck was left at the scene with no one inside.

Law enforcement is searching for a person who may have been involved.

The accident happened just before 11 o’clock last night on northbound 680 just south of Hostetter Road.

California Highway Patrol arrived to the scene finding two vehicles involved. A sedan was in the car-pool lane with an person unconscious person inside that officials say later died.

The second vehicle was a truck, which was found on the right-hand shoulder along an embankment.

CHP officials said one person was reported to have fled the scene but it’s unknown what vehicle they were in.

The accident closed lanes for about four hours.

Monday morning, officials continue to investigate searching for the person who may have left the scene.

The name of the person who died Sunday night has yet been released.

If you have any information as to the person who fled, please contact authorities.