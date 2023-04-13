(KRON) — The California Highway Patrol said it is investigating a freeway shooting that happened late Wednesday night on I-580 in Oakland. Officers said they responded to the shooting just before midnight.

A preliminary investigation showed that the shooting happened on the freeway before the vehicles exited onto Oakland city streets including Lakeshore Avenue and Lake Park Avenue where one person was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, officials told KRON4.

I-580 was closed at 14th Street until around 3 a.m.

At this time, California Highway Patrol officers said they are only aware of one victim.

This shooting comes after reports of a violent weekend in Oakland, including another shooting on I-580 in Oakland on Sunday.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.