CHP investigates fatal accident on Highway 101 in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A female passenger was killed in an early-morning crash on southbound Highway 101, according to Redwood City California Highway Patrol.

Around 3:20 a.m. authorities responded to a report of an overturned vehicle on the right shoulder near Veterans Boulevard.

Sergeant Miguel Andrade says a car went off the highway, up an embankment, went airborne and collided with a light pole.

Officials say an 18-year-old female from San Jose was driving the car. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The female passenger was pronounced dead on the scene. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash but believe that alcohol was a factor.

The CHP reminds drivers not to drink and drive, it’s not worth it.

If you have any information on the collision, you are asked to contact the Redwood City CHP area office.

