CHP investigates fatal crash on Hwy 101 in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK (KRON) – CHP is investigating a fatal crash on southbound Highway 101 south of Marsh early Wednesday.

Officials said an SUV traveling south on Highway 101 “at a high rate of speed” rear-ended a large truck, overturned, and ended up near the right shoulder.

The driver in the SUV sustained fatal injuries.

There were no other reported injuries.

Right now one lane and the Marsh on-ramps to SB Hwy-101 are closed as authorities investigate.

Those closures are expected to be lifted around 8 a.m.