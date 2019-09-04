Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

CHP investigates fatal crash on Hwy 101 in Menlo Park

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MENLO PARK (KRON) – CHP is investigating a fatal crash on southbound Highway 101 south of Marsh early Wednesday.

Officials said an SUV traveling south on Highway 101 “at a high rate of speed” rear-ended a large truck, overturned, and ended up near the right shoulder.

The driver in the SUV sustained fatal injuries.

There were no other reported injuries.

Right now one lane and the Marsh on-ramps to SB Hwy-101 are closed as authorities investigate.

Those closures are expected to be lifted around 8 a.m.

  • Only 1 person remains missing from Southern California dive boat fire
  • East Bay couple among those killed in Southern California boat fire
  • Ordinance would require removal of flammable plants at homes in Mill Valley
  • 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo ready to bounce back from ACL injury
  • Proposed housing development in Brentwood sparking debate

    • Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Trending Stories

    Latest News

    More News