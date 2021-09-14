CHP investigates freeway shooting in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting in Contra Costa County.

The shooting happened Sunday around 7:00 a.m. on Highway 242.

Officials say an altercation happened after an unknown sedan pulled in front of a black Mercedes parked on the side of the highway. An unknown suspect in the sedan shot at three people before fleeing southbound.

Officials say one person was hit twice.

CHP asks that anyone with information to contact investigators at (707) 917-4491 or by email at 30specialinvestigations@chp.ca.gov.