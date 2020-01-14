CHP investigates officer-involved shooting in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – An investigation is underway in San Jose following a police shooting in a neighborhood.

The shooting happened overnight in the area near Blossom Hill Road and Riley Court.

It started on the freeway around 11 p.m. Monday where for reasons unknown at this time, officers tried to pull over a car on the freeway and the driver refused to comply.

The driver led officers on a chase down city streets and were able to corner the suspect near Blossom Hill Road.

At some point officers fired shots at the suspect.

The officers and suspect were not injured.

The area was shut off for hours during the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Authorities say anyone who is in the area is free to leave their homes.

