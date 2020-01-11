CHP investigates shooting on Hwy 101 in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting on Highway 101 in San Jose early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Hwy 101 near Hellyer Avenue, officials with the California Highway Patrol said.

According to the CHP, a man and a woman were driving south in the farthest left lane of the highway.

The suspect vehicle attempted to pass the victim’s vehicle and nearly collided with them, CHP said.

The suspect vehicle then slowed down to let the victims catch up, rolled down their window, and began shooting.

A woman riding passenger in the victim’s vehicle was injured by broken glass from the window, police said.

The victims drove themselves to a nearby hospital.

They told police they believe there was only one person in the suspect car.

At this time there is no description of the suspect or suspect vehicle and the investigation is still ongoing.

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES: