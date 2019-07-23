CHP investigates shooting on I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a freeway shooting happened on Interstate-880 in Oakland on Monday evening.

Authorities say around 6:35 p.m. the shooting was reported on the northbound side of the freeway near 98th Avenue.

Officials say a man driving a dark-colored sedan started to shoot into a green Toyota RAV4 on the front passenger side.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 30’s or 40’s.

Two men were inside the RAV4 at the time of the shooting.

The driver of the RAV4 was injured and taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

At this time, officials say his injuries are not life-threatening.

The northbound lanes were closed while CHP investigated.

All lanes reopened just before 9 p.m.

If you have any information or witnessed the shooting, you are asked to call the CHP’s Investigation tip line at (707) 917-4491.