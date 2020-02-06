Investigation underway into second shooting on I-880 in 24 hours

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – CHP is investigating a second freeway shooting in the last 24 hours on I-880 in the East Bay.

The most recent happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday near the 23rd Avenue on-ramp to northbound I-880.

CHP officers responded to the area after someone reported shots fired.

According to officials, a vehicle was hit several times by gunfire.

The driver was not hurt.

The freeway is open in both directions.

Just a day ago, two men escaped unharmed from a freeway shooting on northbound I-880 just south of the Mowry Avenue on-ramp in Fremont.

Officials said the two men were driving in two separate cars around 3 a.m. on the freeway when two suspect cars started following them for unknown reasons.

Shots were fired at both cars, but both of them were able to drive to a nearby fire station and call police.

The suspect vehicles in that shooting have not been identified or apprehended.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call police.

