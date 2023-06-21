(KRON) – The California Highway Patrol Oakland Area office is investigating a series of highway shootings that have recently occurred within the past week. There have been four highway shootings spanning over the course of six days.

On June 14, the passenger of a white Ford Crown Victoria fired two shots at fourteen landscaping employees who were contracted by Caltrans on Interstate 80 in Berkeley. The suspects were described as Black male adults with short hair, CHP said.

On June 18, a freeway shooting incident took place on eastbound I-80 in Albany around 7:40 p.m. The victim did not sustain any injuries, however, their vehicle sustained damage. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male who wore a green fitted hat and sunglasses. He is around 35 to 40 years old and his vehicle was described as a newer model silver BMW convertible, CHP said.

At 8:40 a.m. on June 19, a shooting on I-880 in Oakland resulted in the victim’s vehicle sustaining damage. The victim sustained no injuries. The suspect along with the suspect vehicle was not identified.

KRON On is streaming news live now

On June 20, officers received a report of a freeway shooting on eastbound I-580 in Oakland that occurred around 3:35 p.m. The victim suffered no injuries, however, their car sustained damage as a result of the shooting. The suspect vehicle is described as a 2019 gray Tesla and the driver is described as a heavy-set White male around 50 to 60 years old. CHP says road rage may have played a factor in the shooting.