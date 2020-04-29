Freeway shooting shuts down I-80 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that happened just before midnight on westbound I-80 near Fremont Street.

According to CHP, there are two possible victims; their conditions are unknown at this time.

No suspect information has been released.

All westbound lanes on I-80 near the Fremont Street remain closed as the investigation continues.

CHP hopes to reopen all lanes before the morning commute starts.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco police.

Latest Stories: