CHP investigating deadly Highway 4 crash near Pittsburg

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 4 near Pittsburg Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2 p.m., according to the highway patrol.

A sigalert was issued for westbound Highway 4, between Loveridge Road and Somersville Road.

All lanes were closed near the scene of the crash, according to the CHP, but reopened as of 4:05 p.m.

The crash occurred on westbound Highway 4 just west of Somersville Road.

Authorities say a BMW and motorcycle collided, ejecting a 61-year-old man from one of the vehicles.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP does not know whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released.

This is developing, check back for updates

