CHP investigating fatal crashes in Pleasanton, Martinez

PLEASANTON (KRON) – CHP is investigating two fatal crashes – the first in Pleasanton and the second in Martinez – early Friday.
The deadly crash in Pleasanton was first reported around 2:20 a.m. in the area of southbound I-680 and the Bernal Avenue off-ramp.
According to CHP, the crash involved a semi-truck and a Honda.
The crash in Martinez was reported just after 1:30 a.m. near westbound SR-4 and the Franklin Canyon off-ramp.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
