CHP investigating freeway shooting in Oakland

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a shooting Monday morning on eastbound I-580 near Keller Avenue in Oakland.

Officer John Fransen says he believes this is the first freeway shooting of the year in the Bay Area that resulted in someone getting injured.

“A lot of bad things could’ve happened, thankfully only one person was struck but even that’s one person too many,” Fransen said.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Monday morning.

The passenger of a white Infiniti four door sedan was struck by gunfire.

The woman driving the car was not injured.

A 1-year-old and 4-year-old in the backseat were also unharmed.

“It’s a sad state of affairs when you have four people, especially two kids that young that are traveling in a vehicle and they are being shot at,” the officer said. “So we look at it as it’s a sad state of affairs. Our investigators are going to do everything they can to use every bit of technology and resources that we have to bear to hopefully bring these assailants to justice.”

The driver pulled off of 580 and onto Keller Avenue — where officers say people helped the injured man until paramedics arrived.

Officers say they are looking for two suspects who were driving a white SUV hatchback and wearing ski masks at the time of the shooting.

They believe this was a targeted incident.

Officers say no tip is too small and ask that if you have any information, contact them immediately to help solve the case.

“It’s definitely a community effort. As a community we want to solve these cases. We want to prevent these freeway shootings from occurring,” Fransen said.

