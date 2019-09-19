CHP investigating freeway shooting on Highway 37 in Vallejo

Live Now
VALLEJO (KRON) — A freeway shooting is now under investigation as a possible case of road rage.

 It happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday near the Wilson Avenue exit on westbound Highway 37 in Vallejo

That is where two men driving in a brown Honda Accord reported being the victims of a shooting. 

The unknown shooter did not hit the two men and no bystanders were struck by any stray bullets, which is extremely fortunate considering at that hour.

 The freeway traffic is typically heavy during the morning commute. 

The time of the shooting also increases the odds for potential witnesses who may have been traveling in the area when the incident occurred

California Highway Patrol investigators are asking for the community’s help. 

if you have any information, the California Highway Patrol would like to hear from you.

