(KRON) – California Highway Patrol is investigating multiple incidences where large groups of juveniles rode their bicycles on the Bay Bridge, heavily impacting traffic.

A large group of juvenile bicycle riders entered the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge on several occasions, including an incident in early August of 2022 and two separate incidents in January of this year. Video shows the riders impacting traffic by blocking multiple lanes of traffic, and at times blocking all lanes of traffic.

According to the California Vehicle Code, bicycle riders are not permitted on the Bay Bridge or on any on and off ramps. No injuries or crashes have been reported, according to CHP.

Caltrans and the San Francisco Police Department is working with CHP to prevent further incidents of bicycle riding on the Bay Bridge. CHP urges parents to speaks to their children about the dangers of riding a bicycle on the bridge.