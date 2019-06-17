CHP investigating shooting in Caldecott Tunnel, one injured

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — One person was injured in a shooting inside the Caldecott Tunnel Sunday night.

It’s unclear how serious the person’s injuries are, but the person was taken to the hospital, according to the highway patrol.

The shooting happened at 7:50 p.m. in one of the westbound tunnels.

Drivers should expect delays.

No information has been provided on a suspect or possible motive for the shooting.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to call the CHP at (707) 917-4491.

This is developing, check back for updates

