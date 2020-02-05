CHP investigating shooting near I-880 in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) – Authorities are investigating a shooting overnight near I-880 in Fremont.

According to CHP, a call reporting possible shots fired on northbound I-880 just south of Mowry was reported around 3 a.m.

Police responded to the Mowry on-ramp and found shell casings at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

