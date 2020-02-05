FREMONT (KRON) – Authorities are investigating a shooting overnight near I-880 in Fremont.
According to CHP, a call reporting possible shots fired on northbound I-880 just south of Mowry was reported around 3 a.m.
Police responded to the Mowry on-ramp and found shell casings at the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest Stories:
- CHP investigating shooting near I-880 in Fremont
- LIVE: Planes carrying US evacuees from Wuhan, China arrive in Bay Area
- Trump’s State of the Union touts border wall, ending sanctuary cities, stopping illegal migration
- Baboon grooms little lion cub in South Africa’s Kruger park
- San Jose airport guarding against coronavirus