(KRON) — California Highway Patrol detectives assigned to the Golden State Division are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County. The CHP’s Golden Gate Communication Center was notified of a freeway shooting involving two vehicles at around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The incident occurred near State Route 160. The suspect vehicle and victim vehicle continued west on Hwy 4 until the victim vehicle, a GMC Terrain was involved in a collision near Hillcrest Avenue, according to the CHP.

The suspect vehicle, which officers described to KRON4 as a dark colored BMW, continued heading west and fled the scene. Upon arriving, officers determined the driver of the victim vehicle had sustained minor injuries in the crash and the passenger sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to a CHP statement. Law enforcement tells KRON4 that no motive has been determined and a suspect has not been located. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call the CHP Investigates Tipline at (707) 917-4491.