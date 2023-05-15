(KRON) — California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that happened on I-580 Monday afternoon. Nobody was injured in the incident.

CHP Oakland was called about the shooting on the westbound lanes of the interstate east of 14th Avenue at 3:38 p.m.

After responding to the scene, officers found one victim who was not injured. CHP believes the shooting happened minutes earlier, at approximately 3:30 p.m.

No suspect has been identified, and CHP is asking anyone with evidence to come forward.

An investigation into the incident is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call (510) 457-2875 and ask for Officer Castaneda.

Freeway shootings have been a topic of conversation in Oakland after toddler Jasper Wu was shot and killed by a stray bullet on I-880 in 2021. Three men were arrested in connection with Jasper’s death.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Gov. Gavin Newsom has secured funding to install cameras on certain freeways, including I-580.