OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – California Highway Patrol is investigating a June 2 shooting incident that occurred on northbound Interstate 880 just north of High Street at around 10:30 p.m.

The victim vehicle involved was a Toyota Sienna which was occupied by four men during the incident. All victims were uninjured, CHP Oakland said.

The men were unable to provide a suspect vehicle description. CHP said road rage is not suspected to be a factor in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP Oakland at 510-457-2875.