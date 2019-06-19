CHP investigating ‘shots fired’ call on San Jose freeway

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible “shots fired” call on I-680 near King Road in San Jose.

Two people initially reported to authorities around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday that they heard shots fired on the freeway.

One of those two people was injured and the car they were in was damaged as well, according to the highway patrol.

The CHP has not confirmed whether the incident occurred on the freeway. The victim’s car did not have any bullet holes, according to the CHP.

Police have not said how serious the victim’s injuries are or whether they are searching for suspects.

This shots fired call in San Jose comes after a string of three freeway shootings in the Bay Area in the last three days, including deadly shootings in Milpitas and Vacaville and a shooting inside the Caldecott Tunnel that left two injured.

This is developing, check back for updates

