(KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating two fatal collisions that occurred overnight in Fremont and San Jose.

The first crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday in San Jose. According to preliminary reports by CHP, a big-rig struck a pedestrian on the Highway 101 on-ramp at Tully Road. The on-ramp and multiple lanes were shut down as a result of the fatal crash, but have since reopened.

The second fatal crash occurred in Fremont around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday near the Mission Boulevard Interstate 880 on-ramp. According to CHP, a driver got out of their car on the right-hand shoulder to exchange information with another driver following a previous crash when a truck hit the individual.

The truck fled the scene and a coroner was later called to the scene.