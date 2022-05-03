(KRON) — California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert Tuesday evening for a missing person. Evelyn Walker, 75, was reported missing.

Walker was last seen Tuesday around 1:00 p.m. in Burlingame, which is in San Mateo County.

Police described Walker as 5-foot-4, 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a silver jacket, blue jeans and carrying a black backpack. She is believed to be on foot.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.