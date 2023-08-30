(KRON) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 77-year-old man who was last seen on Paddington Way and Farringdon Drive in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Crispin Ramirez-De La Cruz is described as 5-foot-7 and weighs 140 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

According to CHP, Ramirez-De La Cruz was wearing a gray polo shirt, black pants, black sandals and a black baseball cap with a United States flag before he went missing. He is believed to be on foot.

Ramirez-De La Cruz was last seen on Tuesday around 3:40 p.m.