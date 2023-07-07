(BCN) — The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert on Friday for a missing at-risk senior man from Antioch.

Mark Whitehead, 70, was last seen on Thursday at approximately 9:30 p.m. in Antioch. He is believed to be on foot and is wearing black athletic basketball shorts, a white v-neck shirt, and no shoes. Whitehead is white, 6 feet tall, 230 pounds, with green eyes and grey hair.

Anyone who sees Whitehead should call 911 immediately.

