(BCN) — The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday night for a missing at-risk senior man from San Jose.

Duyen Nguyen, 77, was last seen on Monday at approximately 1 p.m. in San Jose.

Nguyen is believed to be on foot and is wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black pants. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately, the CHP said.

