(BCN) — A missing at-risk San Jose man was last seen leaving a residence in the 1300-block of Little Orchard Street, San Jose police said Monday morning. California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for Matthew Lewis, 69, late Sunday.

Lewis is 6 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He was last seen leaving the San Jose residence at 10:45 a.m. Sunday wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and black shoes.

Lewis is Black, has grey hair and brown eyes. Authorities believe he is on foot. Anyone who sees Lewis is asked to call 911.

