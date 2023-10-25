(BCN) — A missing at-risk senior man the California Highway Patrol had issued a Silver Alert for early Wednesday morning has been located, according to the Colma Police Department.

Kenny Tiapula, 66, was last seen Tuesday at approximately 2:45 p.m. in the incorporated town of Colma.

Tiapula is believed to be on foot wearing a San Francisco 49ers beanie, a San Francisco Giants windbreaker, gray sweatpants and brown slippers.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 240 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately, the CHP said.

