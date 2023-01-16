CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg teenager who went missing on New Year’s Day was found dead in Concord and investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who killed him.

Damond Lazenby Jr., 19, was killed by a hit-and-run driver on January 1 on the shoulder of Highway 4 near Port Chicago Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Lazenby’s family reported him missing to the Concord Police Department on the same day that he vanished. A search effort was launched and his car was found abandoned near the overpass on Port Chicago Highway.

When his body was found January 7, investigators discovered that he was the victim of a hit-and-run accident.

“It appears Lazenby was struck by a vehicle. The CHP believes Lazenby was struck by the right front portion of a vehicle, and the driver fled the scene. The vehicle is possibly a dark color sedan,” the CHP Golden Gate Division wrote.

On Monday the CHP Golden Gate Division asked for the public’s help to identify the driver and find a dark-colored sedan with damages on the right front section of the car.

Anyone with information regarding the driver or vehicle is encouraged to leave a detailed message on the CHP’s tip line at 707-917-4491.

Lazenby’s family members said the circumstances of the case feel suspicious. He was found in clothes that were clean and dry. “The weather has been pretty bad, horrible. So if he was there the entire seven days, his clothes would have showed that,” one family member said.